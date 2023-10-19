‘I was that good…’: When Mark Ruffalo expressed his thoughts on his comparison with Noah Centineo

There was a time when Hulk actor, Mark Ruffalo and To All the Boys I've Loved Before heartthrob Noah Centineo were compared to like each other. The internet was convinced that the young star looked exactly like the MCU star when he was young in the late 90s. However, he was a bit flattered and shocked upon learning that some people think he and the Netflix star look alike, as they apparently looked the damn same.

Mark Ruffalo reacted to his comparison with Noah Centineo

Mark happened to be something of a heartthrob back in the '90s, and the young actor, Noah apparently looked and sounded exactly like him. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star was at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the host clued him in on the comparison and asked if he had any idea it was going on in the first place. "Are you aware of the comparison that people remaking between you and Noah Centineo ? People say you guys look alike," Jimmy Fallon said to Ruffalo, showing a photo of the 22-year-old Mark Ruffalo.

“I wish I was that good looking,” replied Mark Ruffalo as he looked in disbelief. "Wow. That's amazing. He's way better looking than I was. Are you kidding me?" asked the Hulk actor, staring at a photo of Noah Centineo alongside a younger image of himself. While the resemblance was uncanny, the internet was quite sure that they both looked the same. The host even played a video of the Netflix star talking about the comparison, which left Ruffalo floored once again.

Noah Centino said directors are always comparing him to Ruffalo

Jimmy Fallon noted that fans even think the pair sound alike, as he shared a video of the Netflix star saying that casting directors have even compared him with the Hulk actor. The host shared a quick clip of Centineo talking about their similarities, who noted that he hears it all the time from casting directors. "I even think I am Mark Ruffalo," he joked, "and space and time is just a weird thing that we can't understand," added quipped Noah Centino with a straight face.

