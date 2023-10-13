‘I was the lead in the first of a…’: When Robert Downey Jr. expressed his thoughts on being the ‘sole integer’ to Iron Man franchise

We can't imagine any other actor bringing the high level of charisma, charm, and wit that embodied Tony Stark's larger-than-life character than Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. The way Robert delivered sarcastic one-liners with quirky expressions and impeccable timing, it just added more depth to his iconic character Iron Man. But did you know once Robert Downey Jr. had expressed his thoughts on being the ‘sole integer’ to the Iron Man franchise?

While speaking to Vanity Fair , Robert had said, "I’ve gone from being convinced that I am the sole integer in the approbation of a phenomenon to realizing that I was the lead in the first of a series of movies that created a chain reaction that, if everything didn’t fire the way it was supposed to, there’s no operator, no anything. And you go, O.K., life is doing something here that included me but did not require me. But, yes, that role means a lot. Marvel is kind of like this sacred brotherhood."

If you've followed Robert's journey, you must know that his personal journey mirrored much of Tony Stark in multiple ways. We won't be wrong to say that Robert recalled his personal struggles and redemption arcs to understand the complexities and vulnerabilities of Tony Stark's character. Not only, it allowed him to bring an authentic emotional depth to the role, but he made Tony Stark more than just a superhero.

With respect to work, Robert was last seen in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh. The 58-year-old actor will next be seen in The Sympathizer, wherein he will play several supporting characters in the spy series.

