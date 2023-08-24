'I was told to sit my a-- down': Kevin Hart sustains injures after racing with USD 2.5 million former NFL player

Kevin Hart has recently found himself in a wheelchair after a race against former NFL player Stevan Ridley took a painful turn. The popular comedian shared the story with his 178 million Instagram followers, sparking quite a buzz. Here’s what happened with the Jumanji star.

Kevin Hart sustained injuries after racing with NFL Player

On Wednesday Kevin Hart took to Instagram to express his regret in a humorous yet self-deprecating manner. Kevin shared in the video, “Guys, I blew all my s—t,” he also revealed, “Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn — I don’t even know what that is, but I tore ’em. … I can’t walk!”

He captioned the post, "44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f--- am I doing???? I blew my s---….I’m done. FML." The mishap occurred during a friendly competition with Stevan Ridley, a 34-year-old former NFL running back. The two decided to settle the age-old debate of who was faster. Kevin, known for his humor and confidence, believed he could do it. Ridley, a former New England Patriots player, disagreed, setting the stage for a 40-yard dash showdown.

Unfortunately for Kevin, the race did not go as planned. He humorously admitted, “What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest s—t ever! Now I can’t walk…” Kevin attributed his injuries to his advancing age and delivered a public service announcement to anyone over 40: “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” he continued, “Respect that age or that age will make you respect it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nancy Drew ending explained: Did Nancy and Ace break the curse and end up together in conclusion of mystery drama series?

Kevin called himself ‘dumbest man alive…’

Kevin's injuries included a torn lower abdomen and tears to his hip abductors, critical muscles for pelvis and hip joint support. He humorously displayed his wheelchair to the camera, jokingly scolding himself as “dumbest man alive” in the caption.

Ridley later responded on his Instagram Story, offering an apology to Kevin and drawing a parallel with NFL legend Tom Brady, who continues to excel at an older age. Ridley's post received well wishes as well as jokes from all friends and fans.

This incident, though a setback for Kevin, is not his first encounter with an accident. In 2019, he was involved in a car crash that left him with a fractured spine, necessitating surgery and rehabilitation.

ALSO READ: 'I'm really a wimp': When Cillian Murphy spoke about how Thomas Shelby's personality contradicts his real life one