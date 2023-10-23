‘I was too afraid to…’: When Taylor Swift addressed fan theories revolving around her album Folklore

Taylor Swift has taken over the globe. She is no short of a legend today. From her record-breaking singles to her record-breaking Eras Tour, this year has been Taylor Swift’s year. The Cruel Summer singer happens to have an interesting way of interacting and engaging with her fans, commonly called Swifties. She interacts with them by dropping various hints and Easter eggs, and even the fans are always truly invested in what Swift is plotting and planning and often come up with their own theories. Swift is always surrounded by theories, but this time, in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2020, Taylor Swift cleared up some of the fan theories.

Taylor Swift once spoke about fan theories

In a 2020 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift discussed all things Folklore. When Kimmel asked her about a certain fan theory that revolved around that the singer was planning on releasing another album after her Folklore and Evermore album releases.

The Cruel Summer singer said, "Well, this takes a bit of explanation so I tend to be sort of an annoyingly secret agent about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs, and it's very annoying, but it's fun for fans and it's fun for me because they like to pick up on things, and they'll notice lots of things in music videos or photos or whatever."

Swift then addressed whether a third album was in the works and said, “Then sometimes I take it too far and I make a mistake, and basically, when I was making Folklore,the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates in management. I didn't tell anybody the album title until right before it came out, and so I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore, chose a random name, and Woodvale wanted to see how it would look on the album covers.”

She then said that while going through mockup cover trials, she decided she didn’t want the title on the covers and forgot to take off Woodvale from the Folklore cover. Swift then put all the rumors to rest and said that was the truth and another album wasn’t in the works.

Taylor Swift also discussed her folklore documentary

In the same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Taylor Swift spoke about her Folklore documentary and shared her story, the process, and explained each and every song.

The August singer said, “Songwriters prefer to keep it mysterious and not give anyone any hints about what their songs are about. I think that we had an opportunity with Disney Plus to create sort of a way to not only explain how we made these albums. At that point, it was just one, but it was the same group that made the second album, so it's a really good place to go to see what our process was like, but we could explain it because it was made under such weird circumstances, and then we could also meet as a group. We'd never been in the same room before Aaron, Jack, and I had never all gotten to be together, so it was great we quarantined for a while."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her fourth re-record album, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), which will be released on October 27, 2023.

