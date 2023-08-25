'I was very… I felt seen': Dua Lipa criticizes people reviewing her feet online, talks about hating such websites

Dua Lipa is a pop sensation, and she can make anything viral, even her feet. Yes, you read that correctly. Dua Lipa’s feet have gotten a lot of fan reviews recently, and she has seen them. The New Rules singer recently spoke about this on her podcast, At Your Service, and she revealed she hates these kinds of websites. Meanwhile, Lipa started her podcast last year in February. At Your Service is an interview series filled with inspiring tales, tools, ideas, and suggestions from some of the world's most creative minds.

Dua Lipa recently spoke about her feet in her podcast

Dua Lipa has noticed fans' comments about her feet. In a recent episode of her podcast At Your Service, the pop singer discussed the horrors of people judging her feet online with Ziwe.

While talking about Ziwe's new book, Black Friend, the pair mentioned one of its articles about the author discovering her profile on wikiFeet, the online community where fetishists score celebrities' feet.

Dua Lipa explained, "I read your essay. And, to be honest, I went to wikiFeet only to check both of our ratings. Your rating has increased since you wrote the essay. By the way, it's a terrible website. I despise feet. So, when I was reading your article, I really felt seen. Anyway, let's not get into it."

Then Ziwe went on to discuss her feet, stating she was so upset with her ranking on the site that she had to ask herself why she felt so bad about the website that rated her feet. This motivated her to write an essay on the subject. The comedian joked and said, "Actually, the reason I wrote the book is to improve my wikiFeet score.” To which Dua Lipa replied, Very important. While I was looking at your feet, I thought to myself, This is way more research than I've ever done for any of my podcast guests."

The singer also inquired about Ziwe's favorite interviews from her successful Instagram and Showtime chat shows.

Dua Lipa spoke about her insecurities as a young model

Dua Lipa has opened up about her experiences as a teenage model before embarking on a music career. On August 24, the Levitating singer spoke with Vogue France about how she started her career as a model. When questioned if it's true that she was advised she needed to reduce weight when she first started modeling, Lipa replied that the claim was real.

She told Vogue France, "Yes! I felt fantastic the way I did. I had no reason to change. Of course, I had insecurities, and there were times when I doubted my appearance. I know how destabilizing it can be to feel inadequate.

Lipa worked in restaurants and nightclubs to supplement her income while attempting to establish her modeling career at the age of 16. Even though juggling her early job was challenging, she claimed she appreciated the experience in retrospect. She said, "I lived everything as if it was a crazy experience. I made some wonderful friends. Plus, I danced, which I love."

Meanwhile, on August 22, the singer celebrated her 28th birthday and her impeccable style. The singer posted a photo dump on Instagram. She was dressed in a fashionable bralette. She wore a string Gucci bikini top underneath a red mesh bolero and lavender slacks with crystal elaboration and a silver chain accent. Dua Lipa’s latest single, Dance The Night, was released in May this year.

