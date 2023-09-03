'I was very surprised when people thought that': Olivia Rodrigo FINALLY breaks her silence on whether song Vampire was about Taylor Swift

It has been months since the story of Olivia Rodrigo writing a song for Taylor Swift broke out. It all started when the singer first released her track Vampire. And it was evident from the lyrics of the song that she was pointing at someone all of us know about. However, Olivia has now gone public, stating that the speculations that the internet seems to be making are not true. This week, in her interview with The Guardian, Olivia Rodrigo has addressed the speculation surrounding her song Vampire and its rumored connection to Taylor Swift.

Olivia Rodrigo scraps theory 'throwing shade' at Taylor Swift

When asked if her single Vampire was aimed at Taylor Swift, her reply was somewhat wishy-washy. Olivia stated, "I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing."

However, what was interesting was that she completely denied any connection with the story and also chose to state that she was shocked after hearing this. "I was very surprised when people thought that," Rodrigo added. All of the controversy started when the word 'bloodsucker' appeared in a familiar context in her song.

Although a lot of the fans are not satisfied with her answer, they are certainly happy that she addressed the matter after such a long time.

What is the Taylor Swift-Olivia Rodrigo feud about?

The Taylor Swift-Olivia Rodrigo feud centered on allegations of plagiarism. After Olivia Rodrigo's debut album Sour was released, similarities were noted between her songs and tracks by Taylor Swift and Paramore. As a result, Olivia had to pay royalties, amounting to 50% of the two songs in question. Some fans sympathized with Olivia, feeling she was treated unfairly, and believed her song Vampire expressed her frustration, although Olivia never directly confirmed this interpretation. Her recent comments in an interview indicate a desire to avoid specifying the song's target.

