'I Was Walking Dogs': When Beef Season 2 Star Charles Melton Opened Up About His Early Days as an Actor; READ

Charles Melton, who recently gained recognition for May December and is set to appear in Beef Season 2, has opened up about his early struggles before making it big in Hollywood. The actor, best known for playing Reggie Mantle in Riverdale, revealed that he worked multiple jobs to support himself when he first moved to Los Angeles.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Melton shared his experience of working as a dog walker and at a Chinese takeout while trying to establish his acting career. “I was walking dogs and working Chinese takeout seven years ago,” he recalled.

Melton’s rise to fame was not immediate. He worked tirelessly to build his resume, taking on small roles before landing major projects. His performance in Todd Haynes' May December has earned him critical acclaim, including a Gotham Award and a Critics Choice Movie Award. He has also received his first Golden Globe nomination for the film.

Reflecting on his journey, Melton acknowledged that his life experiences played a crucial role in shaping him as an actor. “The chipping away, I think, I don’t know, I think it’s good,” he said.

Melton also credited veteran actors like Bryan Cranston for inspiring his approach to acting. He recalled a lesson he learned from the Breaking Bad star, saying, “I remember hearing this thing a while ago that Bryan Cranston said. And the message I received was that, in order to craft a character, you have to be a craftsman of your own life outside of what you do.”

This philosophy has helped Melton bring depth to his roles, especially in May December, where he portrays Joe, a character dealing with emotional trauma from his past relationship.

With Beef Season 2 on the horizon, Melton is set to continue his momentum in Hollywood. His role in the highly anticipated season is yet to be revealed, but fans are eager to see what he brings to the screen.

