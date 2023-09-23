‘I wasn't a star anymore’: When Miley Cyrus opened up about her 'identity crisis' after starring in Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus once shared a revelation during an episode of the Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast, where she discussed the profound "identity crisis" she endured after her time portraying the beloved Disney Channel character, Hannah Montana. The former child star, known for her iconic role in the popular show, didn’t shy away from opening up about the inner turmoil she faced during those crucial formative years.

When Miley Cyrus vented out about feeling lost amid the spotlight

In an episode of the Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast, Miley Cyrus shared the complexities of her dual life as Miley Stewart, a regular teenager, and her pop star alter ego, Hannah Montana . She confessed that this duality led to a constant struggle to discern her true self from the character she portrayed on-screen. "Talk about an identity crisis," she remarked, reflecting on the time when she felt like she was a character almost as often as she was herself.

One of the central themes of Hannah Montana was the stark contrast between the adoration and value attached to her pop star persona and the seeming indifference she encountered when not in character. The Jaded singer revealed that the show instilled in her the belief that without the iconic wig and the persona of Hannah Montana, she ceased to be a star in the eyes of the world. "And then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn't have the wig on anymore, that no one cared about me, I wasn't a star anymore. That was drilled into my head, like without being Hannah Montana no one cares about you," Cyrus lamented.

ALSO READ: 'And licking it': When Miley Cyrus was fired from USD 358 million movie for buying NSFW cake for Liam Hemsworth

Reportedly, this struggle with her dual identity didn't merely confine itself to the layers of fiction. Miley disclosed that the pressure to maintain her public image extended into her real life. She explained that she became acutely aware of how people perceived her and, at times, intentionally played into those perceptions to garner attention.

Miley Cyrus beyond Hannah Montana

As per the reports, as Cyrus matured and moved beyond her Hannah Montana days, she began to shed the manufactured image imposed upon her. In interviews and public appearances, she displayed a newfound authenticity, discussing her journey toward sobriety, her marriage, and her evolving public image.

ALSO READ: 39 Top Miley Cyrus Hairstyles and Haircuts: From Long to Short Hair

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus' recent release

Miley's recent release of her album Endless Summer Vacation , featuring the lead single Flowers, marks a significant milestone in her artistic evolution. The single, described as a culmination of her journey from her Hannah Montana days to her current world-wise adulthood, showcases her growth as both an artist and an individual.

ALSO READ: 'I really do and did love him': When Miley Cyrus opened up about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth