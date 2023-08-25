'I wasn't even allowed to leave..': When Ariana Grande took a sly dig at Millie Bobby Brown for posting kissing picture with boyfriend

Ariana Grande made a playful comment about Millie Bobby Brown's beach photo with now ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius. The Way singer captioned the sweet photo Moonlight with him. Ariana jokingly replied, “I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til I was 20. Jacob also shared the same photo, changing the caption to Moonlight with her." This light-hearted exchange isn't new; Millie and Ariana have a history of friendly interaction.

Millie Bobby and Jacob Sartorius relationship timeline

Back in 2018, before the Golden Globes, Millie texted Ariana to discuss the dress she planned to wear. Millie posted their conversation on social media, expressing her admiration for the pop star. Millie wrote in the caption, “love her so much.”

That time Ariana Grande was making headlines for her budding relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius were first rumored to be dating at the same time when the Honeymoon Avenue singer posted his photo on her Instagram Story. Their social media interactions continued for months. Later January 2019, Millie shared a picture of herself cuddling a giant teddy bear with a caption thanking Jacob for the gift, to which he replied, "Of course." In feb Jacob eventually declared his love for Millie on social media. Later, Millie and Jacob enjoyed a seven-month relationship before they chose to part ways. They initially revealed their romance to the public in October 2017 and swiftly became a couple goals. However, in July 2018, the actress used her Instagram Stories to announce their breakup. Present day story, Millie Bobby is in a relationship with Jake Bongiovi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'It was like the worst parts about being fat': Gwyneth Paltrow's body double talks about aftermath of USD 141 million movie

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s Relationship

During that time in 2018, Pete and Ariana were a highly-discussed couple known for their bold lifestyle and publicly affectionate photos that flooded the internet. Ariana and Pete's relationship was one of his most widely recognized relationships, since they started dating in May 2018. Grande celebrated their love with a song, matching tattoos, and playful hints about their intimate connection. Their connection was so intense that they even got engaged just a few weeks later.

Nevertheless, their romance was brief, coming to an end after approximately five months of dating. The pair called off their engagement in October 2018. Presently, TMZ has reported that Grand is dating Wicked co-star Ethan Slater and has recently released her Tenth Anniversary Edition dedicated to her growth and success.

ALSO READ: 'I try not to project my stuff onto them': When Cillian Murphy spoke about raising his two sons amidst Peaky Blinders