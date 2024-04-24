I Wasn't Excited': Anne Hathaway Says She Was Once Asked To Kiss 10 Guys As Part Of 'Gross' Audition Process

Despite being one of the most prominent stars in contemporary Hollywood, Anne Hathaway's journey in the entertainment industry has not been without its challenges. In a recent interview with V magazine, Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, who is awaiting the release of The Idea of You and has also produced the project, recounted an unusual audition experience.

Hathaway revealed that she was once asked to kiss ten male actors to "test for chemistry." Describing the process as "gross," she explained that back in the 2000s, it was considered normal for actors to engage in kissing scenes as a way to assess their on-screen chemistry.

Hathaway shared her discomfort with the situation, saying, "I was told we have ten guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?" She admitted to feeling perplexed and even questioning her own feelings, wondering if something was wrong with her for not feeling enthusiastic about the prospect.

Anne Hathaway added during the interview, "I thought it sounded gross. And I was so young and terribly aware of how easy it was to lose everything by being labeled difficult, so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better."

What are some of the films Anne Hathaway has appeared in?

Anne Hathaway is best known for her roles in films such as The Princess Diaries series, The Devil Wears Prada, Love & Other Drugs, The Hustle, One Day, The Intern, Ocean's 8, Les Misérables, The Dark Knight Rises, Bride Wars, Valentine's Day, Interstellar and Don Jon, among many others. Her filmography includes both critically acclaimed films and box office hits. She will next be seen in The Idea Of You, scheduled for release on May 2, 2024.

Anne Hathaway's take on practicing method acting

Lee Strasberg, the renowned director, actor, and acting coach dubbed the father of method acting, was always candid about his endorsement of the technique. He frequently theorized about the significance of actors, establishing a connection between their own authentic human experiences and those of the characters they portray. Inspired by from him, Anne Hathaway talked about practicing method acting for the role of Rebekah Neumann in the miniseries WeCrashed, as she revealed going ‘raw vegan.’

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the comedian asked Anne Hathaway if she adopted method acting to portray the role of the businesswoman. Hathaway responded that she couldn't prepare for the character as she usually does because of her children.

The 39-year-old actor said, “Let me explain. Yeah, I mean, my kids love me, and I'm sure on some level, care about what I do, but also, like, just want their mom.”

“I don’t really go as immersive as I did before I had kids. But I did get very into yoga,” The Witches star added.

She went on to thank her diet teacher, who helped her getting ready for the character, adding, “Rebekah is a very passionate vegan. I became a raw vegan. I did that thing — I don’t know if you guys have ever gone vegan."

Hathaway continued, “By the way, it’s great. And we should do as much as we can to eat vegetables for the environment. We all know that at this point, I hope. Thank you.”

