'I wasn’t expecting it to happen': Bradley Cooper's Maestro's makeup artist talks about 'Jewface' anti-sematic controversy

Bradley Cooper's Maestro found itself in hot waters last month after the anticipated movie's trailer dropped on YouTube. For the unversed, after the first look of the upcoming movie came out to the public in August, it started gaining widespread criticism for its use of prosthetics, especially the fake nose, which many thought was offensive and borderline anti-Semitic. The netizens gave it the name Jewface, akin to the Blackface. Now the makeup artist of the controversial movie opened up about it.

Maestro's makeup artist on the controversy

On Saturday, at the Venice Film Festival, the makeup artist for Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein in the biopic Maestro addressed the recent controversy surrounding the film's use of a prosthetic nose. During the press conference, it didn't take much time before makeup artist Kazu Hiro was questioned about the backlash that has surrounded the film on social media in the past few weeks. Some netizens criticized the film because Bradley Cooper chose to wear a prosthetic nose for his role as the renowned Jewish composer. This decision was seen by some as potentially problematic, as it reportedly reinforced anti-Semitic stereotypes.

Hiro replied, "I wasn’t expecting it to happen; I feel sorry if I hurt some people’s feelings," he continued, "My goal was, Bradley’s goal was, to portray Lenny as authentic as possible. Lenny had a really iconic look that everybody knows. There are so many pictures out there because he’s photogenic, too." The makeup artist explained, that they just wanted to respect the artist as they tried to portray him, he added, "So, we wanted to respect the look, too, on the inside. So that’s why we did several different tests and went through lots of decisions and that was the outcome in the movie. That was our intention."

Anti-Defamation League defended the movie

The Anti-Defamation League and Leonard Bernstein's family showed support for Cooper's choice to wear a prosthetic nose. Bernstein's family released a statement in response, stating, "It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of Bradley’s efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose." They made it clear that the family of the iconic composer were fine with Bradley using a prosthetic nose.

