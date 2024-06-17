Bert Michaels, the legendary rock artist from the 80s, is opening up about his health in earlier years. The Poison Band frontman opened up in an interview with People and revealed he went through insulting shock during his show back in the 80s. The singer then revealed that, at the time, he wasn’t feeling well and was nervous.

He also revealed that, at the time, he was so excited to perform in New York at Madison Square Garden that he fell unconscious. For the uninitiated, Bert was one of the most beloved artists in the 80s and 90s. He sold millions of records as the frontman of the rock band Poison.

Bert Michales opens up about a scary health incident in the 1980s

Bret Michaels recalls a terrible health experience. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Michaels discussed the moment he fell into insulin shock while performing with Poison at Madison Square Garden for the first time.

He told People, detailing the incident, "I completely went into insulin shock onstage. I wasn't feeling great. I was nervous. I hadn't eaten for two days before that." Michaels then explained that he was very eager to play in the New York City arena because he grew up on the East Coast.

He revealed that he got out there and fell unconscious, and he doesn't recall any of it. He then added, "I remember entering the stage, and then it was blurry, and then I woke up and I was in the hospital."

Bert Michaels struggles with diabetes

Bert Michaels was diagnosed with diabetes type 1 when he was six years old. As a child, he was frequently admitted to the hospital and required many insulin injections every day. Following the MSG incident, Michaels revealed his diagnosis to clear the air, as many suspected at the time that he was hooked on substances.

Michael's health deteriorated in the years that followed, particularly in 1994. That year, he crashed his Ferrari into a telephone pole while racing with friends, shattering his nose and numerous ribs.

The rockstar was struck in the head by a section of the lowering set as he exited the stage following a performance at the 2009 Tony Awards. Michaels then sued and settled with CBS for an undisclosed sum in 2012. Meanwhile, Michaels is gearing up for the release of his new A&E biography series.

