'I wasn't ready to address that stuff': Kyle Richards reveals she wanted 'freedom' and 'space' from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

The news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation after more than two decades together surprised netizens across the world. Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couldn't believe the only remaining original cast member was going through such a rough patch in her personal life. The new season of the reality series recently premiered and the main plot of the installment seems to be the separation between the two.

Kyle has now opened up about why she was seen spending less time with Mauricio and how things were hard to navigate during that time. She also expressed that she was angry and bitter during the filming of the currently airing thirteenth season. Here's what happened.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards details 'painful times' with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky as they argue over her tattoos

Kyle Richards reveals she wanted 'freedom' and 'space' from Mauricio Umansky

During a sneak peek aired on Live with Kelly and Mark, Kyle was chatting with co-star Dorit Kemsley who asked her, "I mean, have you had any thoughts recently? Like do you think you would not end up with Mo?" The former asked, "What makes you think this?" Dorit replied, "Well, like even just from Instagram, you know, I usually see you and Mo together, and it just seemed like you were spending a lot of time away from each other."

Kyle responded, "I feel like I needed a little freedom — freedom and some space," referring to the growing distance between her and Mauricio. The 54-year-old then revealed on the talk show that she was not happy with the questions Dorit asked. "I wasn't ready to address that stuff," she explained and added, "It would've been better if she had asked me that off-camera." Dorit first appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during season 7.

Kyle Richards on filming RHOBH 13

The reality star concluded that she was really not happy that day and she feels like one can definitely see that. She also disclosed that while filming the new season, she was not like herself. Kyle expressed that felt angry and bitter during the whole process because of what was happening in her personal life. The thirteenth season will shed light on her marriage and how it became so "challenging" that it led to their eventual separation this year.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle revealed that she initiated the divorce and that both she and Mauricio still live under the same roof, just in in different bedrooms. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The new season premiered on October 25, 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13, episode 1 recap: From marital trouble for Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky to Erika Jayne's hormonal changes