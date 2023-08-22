'I wasn't sure I was going to be able to do': Keke Palmer reflects on her breastfeeding journey and going to Met Gala after giving birth to her son

Keke Palmer, the renowned actress, and new mom, opens up about the empowering journey she undertook while navigating the difficulties of breastfeeding. In an interview with Essence, she discusses the transformative experience of motherhood and how her determination to overcome challenges ultimately led to newfound strength and confidence.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer and Usher tease collaboration for new song Boyfriend amid turmoil with Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer's challenging yet empowering journey

In a recent conversation with Essence, Keke Palmer reflects on her transition to motherhood and highlights one aspect that was particularly challenging: breastfeeding. Despite facing numerous hurdles and moments of doubt, Palmer found the courage to persevere. "I think my breastfeeding journey was also very empowering because it was so difficult," she shared. Palmer's honesty about the struggles she faced resonates with countless new mothers who often find themselves in similar situations.

Palmer, her son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton, became a source of inspiration and strength. The bond she developed with her baby during the challenging breastfeeding process served as a driving force that empowered her to rise above her difficulties. This connection fueled her determination to not only care for her son but also to reclaim her own sense of self. "The relationship I had with my son during that process empowered me to get back up and do things for myself again," Palmer expressed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Darius Jackson strongly denies having 'moved on' reports from Keke Palmer

Palmer's Breastfeeding Challenges to the Met Gala

Palmer's journey of empowerment is exemplified by her experience preparing for the Met Gala. Amidst the rapidly changing postpartum body, she collaborated with designer Sergio Hudson to create a stunning gown. Hudson highlighted Palmer's evolving physique and the challenge of tailoring the dress accordingly. Palmer's determination to confidently embrace her changing body aligned with her larger journey of self-empowerment.

Palmer's experience at the Met Gala was not just about her appearance; it was about the support and empowerment she received from those around her. Designer Sergio Hudson played a pivotal role in boosting her confidence. Palmer shared how Hudson encouraged her to embrace the spotlight, offering unwavering support that helped her feel like the most beautiful woman in the room. Hudson's mentorship mirrored the support network that Palmer had built around herself.

ALSO READ: Is Keke Palmer looking to date women after allegedly splitting with Darius Jackson? Actor REVEALS