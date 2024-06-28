'I Went Along For The Ride...': Captain America 4 Star Giancarlo Esposito Addresses X-Men Fancast Rumors

Giancarlo Esposito is a name synonymous with greatness when it comes to acting. Following his most popular role in Breaking Bad, many fans of pop culture movies have imagined him playing either the role of Magneto or Professor X in the huge universe set up by Marvel Studios. While he has already stepped into the Marvel movies, the Captain America: Brave New World actor has now come ahead to talk about the popular characters he was once rumored to play.

Giancarlo Esposito about his X-Men casting rumors

Esposito has been the best choice, as per the fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the widely acclaimed roles, coming out of the comic books of X-Men. He was previously rumored to play either the character of Professor X or his opponent Magneto in the movies.

Talking about these speculations, the Parish star stated that he loved it when the fans started imagining him as Professor X, during an interview with ComicBook.

“I went along for the ride because I love the fans," Giancarlo Esposito said.

The actor further went on to state that at one point he had been thinking about playing the character of Professor X, as he thought it would be a role he would “really excel at.”

However, the fans did not stop speculating about his casting as the telepathic mutant and further imagined him in a few strong of Magneto and also Mr. Freeze from DC.

Now that he has been already cast into an upcoming MCU film, Captain America: Brave New World, there is no chance that we will see him as either of the mutants until the Multiverse enters the game.

However, addressing his role in the fourth installment of Captain America, Esposito stated that he is happy to be a part of the MCU, while also adding that neither his fans nor himself know what he is doing in the MCU, as of now.

“I'm happy to be there and you're going to see it soon," stressed The Mandalorian star.

About Captain America: Brave New World

The movie that will focus on the adventures of a new Captain America, who has been recently introduced to the world, will have Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in the lead role.

While the character already possesses the suit and intelligence to be the Falcon of the MCU, he will be tested as Wilson takes up the mantle of Captain America.

Alongside Mackie’s portrayal in a titular role and Giancarlo Esposito's undisclosed character, the movie has a grand cast that includes Rosa Salazar, Tim Blake Nelson, along with Liv Tyler reprising her role as Betty Ross, and Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross aka the Red Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World currently has a release date of February 14, 2025. You can watch Giancarlo Esposito next in MaXXXine which releases in theaters on July 5, 2024.

