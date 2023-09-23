'I went crying down…': When Jada Smith confessed she didn't want to get married to Will Smith

Amidst renewed interest into the personal lives of Hollywood's power couple, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, an old video clip from 2018 has resurfaced, offering a surprising glimpse into Jada Pinkett Smith's true feelings about her marriage to the I Am Legend actor. In this unexpected revelation, the actress candidly expressed her reluctance to tie the knot in 1997 and how her wedding day became a tearful ordeal.

Influence of Family Dynamics

The throwback moment was captured during an episode of their popular show, The Red Table Talk. In this revealing clip, Jada Pinkett Smith openly admits that marrying Will Smith in 1997 was not something she had desired. She admitted to feeling immense pressure as a young actress, particularly while pregnant, and she never had a longing for marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith goes on to discuss the role her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris (known as Gammy), played in encouraging her to marry Will Smith after she became pregnant with their son, Jaden. Pinkett Smith recalls her mother's insistence, saying, "It was almost as if Gammy was like, 'You have to get married, so let's talk about the wedding.' "She adds humorously, "I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed that I ended up crying on the freaking aisle.” Jada wasn't opposed to the idea of commitment through marriage; instead, it was the traditional expectations of a "wife's" role that didn't resonate with her.

Will Smith always harbored to have a family

In contrast, Will Smith had dreamt of a marriage and family since childhood, and his wedding day filled him with immense joy, creating a fascinating contrast in their emotions that added depth to their union.

As discussions about their relationship continue, this revelation adds depth to the public's understanding of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's marriage. It raises questions about the true nature of their union and how external pressures and family dynamics have played a role in their journey together.

Will Smith also shared how his previous relationship with Sheree Zampino was. His near misses with Jada Pinkett, and a challenging wedding experience ultimately led to a unique union marked by the contrast in their perspectives on marriage and marital roles.

As discussions about their relationship continue to resurface, this candid confession from Jada Pinkett Smith provides a deeper understanding of the complexities within their marriage.

