‘I went off and just went crazy’: Justin Bieber once admitted being ‘reckless’ during his relationship with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were madly in love with each other. But they endured an on-again, off-again romance that inspired numerous songs on Gomez's previous album, Rare, which came out in January 2020. Gomez had previously talked about how her latest music had helped her process her relationship after the album's release. In 2020, Bieber also decided to talk about his prior relationship. Bieber and Gomez first started dating in 2010, and their on-and-off relationship ended in 2018, but they have made headlines from the time they first met until now.

ALSO READ: 'The relationship with Scooter has run...': Justin Bieber is working sans manager for six months amidst Hailey Bieber taking over

Justin Bieber spoke about his relationship with Selena Gomez

In 2020, during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, he mentioned his previous relationship with Selena Gomez. Anyone familiar with the Jelena storyline is aware that Bieber previously had a long-term relationship with Gomez.

The Sorry singer told Zane Lowe, "I believe I was simply hurt in my prior relationship. In my last relationship, I went crazy and wild, I was just being reckless. (With Hailey Beiber), I took the time to really build myself, focus on myself, and tried to make the right decisions and stuff like that. And, yes, I have improved.”

However, after a rough patch, Gomez and Bieber finally parted ways and decided to live with positivity and love. Gomez started focusing on her music. Meanwhile, Bieber found his soulmate and got married to Hailey Bieber in 2018.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez had also previously spoken about her relationship with Justin Bieber

In a January 2020 National Public Radio interview, Gomez told Lulu Garcia-Navarro that her song Lose You to Love Me, which was released in October 2019, was a means for her to say goodbye to Bieber. She also alluded to Bieber's emotional abuse.

She said, "I'm very proud of it. It has a different meaning to me now than it did when I wrote it. I felt I didn't have a proper closure, which I accepted, but I knew I needed some means to convey a couple things I wished I had said. It's not a hate song; it's a song that says, ‘I had something beautiful, and I would never deny that it wasn't that.’"

Gomez was relieved that she had finally moved on. She continued, “It was incredibly challenging, and I'm relieved it's finished. And I felt like this was a fantastic opportunity to just say, you know, it's done, and I accept and appreciate that, and now here I am, going into a whole new chapter."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez was recently seen on a vacation with her family and friends. She was also seen in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, which was released this month. She even has a new single coming out on August 25, 2023. On the other hand, Justin Bieber was last seen hanging out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and her best friend, Kendall Jenner. Bieber released his last album in 2021 and it was called Justice.

ALSO READ: 'You're a bit of a hypocrite man': Did Justin Bieber marry wife Hailey thinking it'll fix all his life problems? Find out