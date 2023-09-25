‘I went to the biggest high school in the world...’: When Selena Gomez expressed her thoughts on teenage bullying

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and bullying

Selena Gomez is widely known for her catchy tunes and Disney days. The singer has always been open with her fans and shared what she dealt with, and she is big on generating awareness about mental health. Over the years, Gomez has shared some of her most vulnerable moments and been honest about her experiences. Similarly, in a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Selena Gomez spoke about being bullied and attending the biggest high school.

Selena Gomez once spoke about teenage bullying

In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, Selena Gomez expressed her thoughts on teenage bullying. Gomez gave an interview to discuss her then-project Thirteen Reasons Why with her mother, Mandy Taefy, who was also the executive producer of the show. Gomez acquired rights to the show in 2008 when she was merely 15 years old. The show was based on the book Thirteen Reasons Why by Jay Asher.

Although she was then working with the Disney Channel on their show, Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez revealed her experience with the Disney show had generated interest in the story. She said, "I think Asher realized I knew what it was like to be bullied. I went to the world's biggest high school, which is the Disney Channel. And my mother had a lot of experience dealing with bullying. I grew up hearing her stories. She's quite forthright about it."

Meanwhile, the series was based on Jay Asher's best-selling young adult novel of the same name, and it followed the narrative of a high school student who killed herself, leaving behind cassette tapes detailing the 13 people she blames for her suicide.

Selena Gomez further discussed getting bullied on social media

Even at the pinnacle of Selena Gomez's fame, it's impossible for her to avoid bullying in the age of social media. When asked if she reads the comments on her Instagram page, she answered that it's impossible not to.

The Single Soon singer told the New York Times in the same interview, "At least once a week, I delete the app from my phone (brittle laugh). You're obsessed with the negative ones. They don't say, 'You're unattractive.' It's as if they want to seize your soul. Imagine all the insecurities that you already feel about yourself and having someone write a paragraph pointing out every little thing, even if it's just physical."

While Gomez originally planned to act in a film adaptation of Thirteen Reasons Why, she preferred to work behind the scenes in this television series format. Gomes said, "The older I got, the more I left my series. Once I started to go for roles that weren't in that age range, it organically began to become a project that I knew I would be behind the scenes with. I enjoy the fact that I'm not in it. To be honest, this novel has a tremendous fan base. I desired credibility. If I'm a part of it, it'll start a whole new discourse."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez has been super busy with her third album and launching products for her makeup brand, Rare Beauty. Gomez also released a new song last month called Single Soon. On the other hand, she was last seen in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same

