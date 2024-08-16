‘I Will Be Okay’; Former Dancing With The Stars Host Samantha Harris Reveals Second Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Former Dancing With The Stars co-host and popular television personality Samantha Harris revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. On August 14, the star who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2014 posted a video on Instagram sharing the health update with her followers.

"I have some health news that I need to share that I never thought that I would be sharing again in my lifetime, but I have a recurrence of breast cancer," the 50-year-old said. "And I feel so fortunate to have been able to guide, support, and lead so many of you in Your Healthiest Healthy community, and I will continue to do so, and I will fight on and I will be okay."

Harris further added that she is beyond grateful for the unconditional support from her friends and family and noted that she would lean on her followers and fans as well for support. "I will continue to share more as my treatment plan unravels," she continued. "I'll see you soon."

In March 2023, Harris spoke to PEOPLE about being diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer a decade ago. She then said that she went through a double mastectomy where doctors discovered the cancer had also spread to her lymph nodes and later had breast reconstruction.

Harris has since dedicated her platform to encouraging women to take charge of their health and well-being.

In the past year, Hollywood has seen an increasing number of cancer diagnoses in women. Olivia Munn, Jane Fonda, Kathy Bates, and several others have been the prey of the deadly disease.

Furthermore, the comments section of Samantha's diagnosis announcement had numerous supportive messages, including from Tom Bergeron, her former DWTS co-host, who wrote, “Sending hugs.” Melissa Peterman and Eva LaRue also commented.

In her personal life, Harris has been married to Michael Hess since 2005 and she gave birth to the couple's first daughter in 2007 followed by her second one three years later.

