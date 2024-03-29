'I Will Be Ready To Film': Arnold Schwarzenegger Drops Photo Wearing Pacemaker; Says Health Situation Won't Affect FUBAR Season 2 Filming

Arnold Schwarzenegger, popularly known for his multifaceted career as an actor, politician, and bodybuilder has garnered global recognition. The 76-year-old Terminator actor who underwent three open heart surgeries earlier, recently disclosed on his podcast that he had a pacemaker put in last week due to a congenital cardiac condition. Schwarzenegger recently took to his Instagram to drop an update on his health. He shared a picture of himself wearing a pacemaker, with his followers.

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he 'will be ready’ to film FUBAR S2

After opening up about his pacemaker surgery last week, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram to share an image of himself wearing the device which was connected to his heart underneath an unzipped jacket. In the photo, a cord that ran from the pacemaker to the insider of his ear was also shown. Expressing gratitude to his fans, he wrote, “Thank you! I’ve gotten so many kind messages from all over the world."

Furthermore, he assured his fans that the battery-operated device, which is used to regulate an irregular heart rhythm as per Mayo Clinic will not be interfering with his upcoming filming of Netflix’s FUBAR season 2.

He added, “A lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2. Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you’re really looking for it."

Why did Arnold Schwarzenegger undergo surgery?

The image of Arnold Schwarzenegger wearing a pacemaker came after he revealed on Arnold’s Pump Club podcast that he had to get a pacemaker following his three open-heart surgeries. He shared, “Last Monday, I had surgery to become a little bit more of a machine: I got a pacemaker.”

The Terminator star revealed, “First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda. Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery. I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible.”

Schwarzenegger underwent his first heart surgery in 1997 when his pulmonic valve and aortic valve were replaced. He again went back to get them replaced again in 2018 and 2020. He explained his surgeries on the podcast and stated that the scar tissue from his last surgery caused him to have an irregular heartbeat and he was told to monitor it closely.

He further talked about his mother who died in 1998 as a result of not getting the valve replacement surgery she needed. He expressed, “I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full check-up and see how my heart was doing. That’s life with a genetic heart issue. But you won’t hear me complaining.”

