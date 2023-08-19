'I will fight to not have to say goodbye': Kendall Jenner on love after being spotted making out with Bad Bunny in public

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's blooming relationship is no secret to anybody. The model and the singer have been spotted spending time together on several occasions but their latest public outing has taken the cake. Rumors about the two dating first sparked this year around February and despite multiple spottings, none of them have confirmed anything.

This month, Jenner and Bunny attended a Drake concert together, and their public display of affection was a surprise for netizens. The two were spotted making out at the event held at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Videos of them happily kissing each other went viral on the Internet and confirmed their romance. Here's what the model has to say about love.

Kendall Jenner on love after makeout session with Bad Bunny

During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Jenner talked about her thoughts on love and how she deals with relationships. "I love really hard, and I love without apology. I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships," the 27-year-old explained. She added that this is how she has been since she was little though she was shy and closed-off back then. Regardless, she always cared about her equations.

She added, "I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance." Jenner explained that as she got older her affection for people and her empathy only grew. The supermodel revealed her favorite part about getting older has been the wisdom and knowledge one gains. She has previously been linked to several basketball players.

Kendall Jenner and the 'starting five' joke

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian even took a fun jibe at her by wearing a Kendall Starting Five which featured images of five NBA players she has been rumored to have dated. Even sports analyst Pat McAfee made a joke about it at the 2023 ESPY Awards. "Kendall Jenner's starting five would win the NBA championship every single year. You know it, you know it, Jamal [Murray]. If they're in the bubble your ass is getting smoked, dude," he quipped.

Meanwhile, back in 2019, she quote-tweeted a similar meme with pictures and wrote, "2 out of 5 accurate, thanks," referring to having dated Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. On the other hand, netizens noticed plenty of Jenner-related hints in Bunny's music video for the Puerto Rican rapper's song Where She Goes which was released on May 18, 2023.

