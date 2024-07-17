Savannah Chrisley, who is the daughter of Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, talked about her siblings' custody and her parents' prison terms. In the recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 26-year-old Chrisley talked candidly about the day her siblings, Grayson and Chloe, moved into her house after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported for prison.

Savannah Chrisley recalls adjusting to custody of her siblings

Savannah remembered feeling like she was in over her head after getting Grayson and Chloe and adjusting to having custody of two children. She said, "I will never forget. After my parents left, we didn't touch anything in their house, so I brought all the kids' belongings over to my place."

Savannah admitted that she had concerns about her ability to be a parent, but she found the courage to get up and "just do it" despite them. Savannah said, "I just started crying when I fell to the floor in her room. I thought, "I'm not my mom. Like, I have no idea how I'm going to do this."

Why are Todd and Julie in prison?

Grayson, 17, and Chloe, 11, had Savannah as their legal guardian after their parents Todd and Julie reported to prison in January 2023. Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty by a jury in June 2022 of plotting to defraud Atlanta's community banks of over $36 million in illegal loans, as well as to evade taxes and the IRS.

Five months later, Julie Chrisley was given a lighter sentence that will be remanded to court following an appeal, while Todd Chrisley was given a 12-year prison term. In 2023, Variety and Deadline stated that the family was preparing a reality TV reunion that would follow the kids as they cope with their parents' imprisonment.

