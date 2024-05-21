'I Will Not Be Silenced': Zac Brown's Estranged Wife Kelly Yazdi Makes Clear Statement Over Restraining Order Request

Since singer Zac Brown, 45, and Kelly Yazdi, 33, announced their divorce in December 2023, the ex-couple has been the talk of the media.

The county singer filed a restraining order against his ex-wife on May 17, to which Yazdi has responded via a post on her Instagram. Read ahead to know what she had to say about Brown's recent move.

Kelly Yazdi reacts to the restraining order

Yazdi took to her Instagram to share her reaction to the Zac Brown Band’s vocalist’s restraining order against her. She posted a video asking her followers to check out her “written statement” included in the lengthy caption.

The caption read, “No one—not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers—may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce.”

Yazdi further said that she intends to react swiftly and robustly to Brown’s “meritless complaints” about the two poems published by her on social media, divulging any “confidential information” about the musician’s businesses, much less authorizing the court to join her in speaking about matters of her personal life that have nothing to do with her brief former work for Zac Brown Collective Inc. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Kelly Yazdi points out the music video by Zac Brown allegedly mocking her

Further in the caption, Yazdi pointed out that after the divorce was filed, Brown released a music video that “deliberately” mocked their wedding party. She called this “ironic.”

According to Yazdi, in the music video, the caricature was intended to be her and hurt her. This move followed a public lawsuit and press release by the singer. She added that yet, after this, the singer hopes they should show each other mutual respect by keeping their "private matters private” as they had negotiated in the terms of their divorce.

She added that, in a misguided attempt to do so, she has made no public comment about either of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s very public and unwarranted personal attacks against her.

Yazdi wrote that it was the lead vocalist and not her who had strategically chosen to bring their painful divorce discussions into the public eye, using techniques to portray the singer as a victim of his immense resources and to stop Yazdi from sharing the reality of their marriage. She added, “ It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics.”

Yazdi ended the caption by saying that, just like the 45-year-old singer, she also has lawyers, and she will tell her truth in court, where the singer unnecessarily dragged her.

Brown's attorney filed court documents, obtained by people, stating that Yazdi has taken it upon herself to exact revenge on Brown and his company and also asking her not to make any “public statement or disclosing any confidential or private information in violation of the terms of Ms. Yazdi's Employee and Confidentiality Agreements."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zac Brown Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Wife Kelly Yazdi; Files For Temporary Restraining Order