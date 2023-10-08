‘I will say my…’: Emily Blunt reveals the most ‘thoughtful’ and best gift she received from her ‘husband’ John Krasinski; Details inside

Emily Blunt is one of Hollywood's most loved actresses. The phenomenal actress rose to prominence after her groundbreaking performance in Devil Wears Prada. Blunt was recently in Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer. The actress received a lot of love for her part in the film. Meanwhile, besides being an actress, she is also a wife and mother. Blunt married John Krasinski in 2010 and has been in love with him ever since. The two have goals and often gush over each other. The two also share details from their lives on and off with their fans. Similarly, in a June interview with Harper Bazaar UK, Emily Blunt revealed what the best gift she received from her husband was.

Emily Blunt reveals the best gift she got from John Krasinski

In a June interview this year with Harper Bazaar during its segment What you don't know about me, Emily Blunt revealed the best gift she received from her husband, John Krasinski. When asked what’s the best gift she's ever received,

Blunt said, "Well, I will say my husband has bought me some amazing and thoughtful deep gifts, and like, he got me a vintage cello, and I played the cello as a kid, and I mean, I'm so ashamed to play it now because I'm just horrible compared to what I used to be like, but I do love it, and I love that he got it for me. It sort of sits there like a kind of strange dead body in our room now, but one day I'll start playing again."

Emily Blunt also discussed her superpower

In the same interview with Harper Bazaar UK, Emily Blunt also discussed her superpower. When asked what her superpower was,

She said, “My superpower that I would like would be to go back in time to the power that I possess and get it.”

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt was last seen in Pain Hustlers, which was released recently. Before that, she was seen in Christopher Nolan’s chartbuster, Oppenheimer. On the other hand, Blunt and Krasinski have been married since 2010 and have two kids, Hazel and Violet, together.

