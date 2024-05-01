'I Win The Day': Melissa McCarthy Shares Her 'Takeaway' From Barbra Streisand's NOW VIRAL Ozempic Comment

Melissa McCarthy knows how to take a joke!

The actress who claims to be part of the “Barabara Streisand fan club” is not bothered by the Ozempic comment. McCarthy cleared the air around any rumored rift among the actresses with a sweet video message.

Melissa McCarthy is a Barabara Streisand stan

In her recent video post on Instagram, the Bridesmaids actress was seen reading a magazine with Streisand on the cover. She summed up her takeaway from the since-deleted Ozempic comment. “The takeaway Barbra Streisand knows I exist. She reached out to me, and she thought I looked good! I win the day,” she said in the video.

McCarthy posted a picture of herself with director Adam Shankman at the Center Theatre Group's CTG The Gala event, which took place on April 28 in Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Guilt Trip actress thought McCarthy looked great and commented, "Give him my regards. Did you take Ozempic?" This comment has since been deleted. Some users took offense at the actress’s remark, but evidently, McCarthy did not mind at all! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Streisand justified her comment in a story later

The 82-year-old actress did not have malicious intent and simply wanted to compliment her “friend.” Shortly after things went south, she shared a story on Instagram, justifying her comment.

She said that she opened the app to check the birthday post she’d posted and stumbled upon McCarthy’s photo, with whom she “sang with on my Encore album,” said Streisand. “She looked fantastic! I just wanted to pay her a compliment. I forgot the world was reading!” she wrote.

The Identity Theif actress reacted to the comment previously while talking to TMZ and said, "I think Barbra is a treasure, and I love her."

Clearly, there’s no beef between these legendary stars, who are close friends and even collaborated on the memorable song Anything You Can Do. The internet should take a chill pill!