‘I wish her the best’: Sam Asghari releases official statement post splitting with Britney Spears after 1 year of marriage

Sam Asghari finally broke the silence over the recent rumors swirling about his divorce from Britney Spears. On August 17, he posted a statement on his Instagram story that read, “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together” and he added, “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Sam Asghari released an official statement on Instagram

Sam Asghari, 29, and Britney Spears, 41, married 14 months ago in June 2022, but they have been facing ups and downs in their marriage for months. Sam concluded his statement by asking the media to be kind and thoughtful. He stated, “S*** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediculous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including the media to be kind and thoughtful.” While Sam has filed for divorce and released the official statement, there is still no official response from Britney Spears.

According to the petition acquired from NBC News, Sam is urging Britney Spears to provide spousal support and cover his attorney fees. Despite signing a prenuptial agreement upon marrying Britney last year, Sam is purportedly planning to challenge the agreement, as TMZ reported on August 16th.

Why are Sam Asghari and Britney Spears divorcing?

The reason behind their divorce is rumored to be Britney cheating on Sam. Sam has claimed his estranged wife Britney was cheating on him with one of their staff members as reported by TMZ. Insiders informed the source that the 29-year-old model reportedly became aware of the alleged infidelity after discovering footage of the staff member and Spears in a compromising situation. As per TMZ's report, the 41-year-old singer is said to be in a delicate and hyper-sexualized condition, leading to risky decision-making that poses a potential danger to her own well-being.

Apart from that Asghari has also claimed that Spears has gotten into physical fights with him on quite a few occasions throughout their course of relationship. Britney has yet to release any official statement against all the allegations and divorce news. Brit’s latest post yesterday was a picture of her sitting on a horse. Her caption read, “Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can’t make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar !!!”

