'I wish I had like a really cool story': Selena Gomez REVEALS how she broke her hand, posts mirror selfie with arm cast

Selena Gomez has a lot on her plate from her recently released song Single Soon, to her currently airing Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. The 31-year-old may be enjoying her time and working on her upcoming album but she went through a setback recently. The pop star casually revealed in a comment that she had broken her hand and had to get surgery for it. Fans have since been sending get-well-soon wishes and have been worried about her.

The actress has now revealed what exactly happened that led to her breaking her hand and has even posted a mirror selfie flaunting the arm cast she is wearing to support her still-healing left hand. Here's what Gomez revealed about the incident in a recent interview.

Selena Gomez REVEALS how she broke her hand

During a conversation with iHeart Radio, the Lose You To Love Me hitmaker joked, "I wish I had, like, a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something." She then divulged, "I was in a long dress — it was a summer dress — and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped." When the host said that things could have been worse, and she thankfully did not break her teeth instead, Gomez agreed and replied that the doctors said the same thing.

"I guess there is a silver lining, but this is not fun," she added. Meanwhile, she also appeared at SiriusXM for an interview where she revealed what she's looking for in her future partner and what she meant when she called herslef high maintenance in her latest track. Gomez wore an MSGM outfit with a vinyl-embossed skirt and a matching black jacket. She layered the look by wearing a black-and-white sweater under the jacket and loafers as footwear.

Selena Gomez posts mirror selfie with arm cast

Gomez also shared a sneak peek of her injury and her arm cast through her Instagram story. She stood in front of a large mirror wearing a sleeveless white top and black Calvin Klein boxer briefs. The former Disney star held the waistband of her shorts with her left arm, where a black cast is visible, giving fans a look at her broken hand, which is now healing.

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything. I'm just happy to make music with my friends," her comment on a fan post read. Meanwhile, Gomez's latest song Single Soon celebrates being single and features her breaking up with her boyfriend. The peppy dance number also features an adorable voice note from her half-sister Gracie.

