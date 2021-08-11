I wish I had this show when growing up, I wouldn't have felt marginalized: Rushi Kota on Never Have I Ever

Pinkvilla USA met with the charming Rushi Kota, who plays Prashant in the Mindy Kaling series Never Have I Ever. Rushi spoke about his experience shooting for the series, in which he plays Richa Moorjani aka Kamala's fiance. Rushi has also worked in the very popular Grey's Anatomy and iCarly.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

What was the audition process like, for Never Have I Ever?

There were tons and tons of auditions. There was a lot going on in my life so it was a brand new energy I was inhibiting for myself as a person. I was clear on this character for Prashanth. I saw other actors who were going up for the role. But I went there and nailed it. I felt it, they (casting team) felt it and then on the way out the casting director said that I was exactly what they were looking for. Two days later I got a call that I was selected.

How was it working with Richa Moorjani?

It was pretty instant, the chemistry was right there. In season 1 everyone was open to the whole process. There was no attitude because everyone was just so happy to be on set. We were both so excited about the opportunity and we bonded over that.

I got to work with Poorna, Maitrey and Darren as well. It was like we were all friends pretty much.

In Never Have I Ever, you are about to go through an arranged marriage. Did you face that in your personal life? I know you are married, but did you experience the situation any time?

As for arranged marriage, I never thought about it until the show came out. Well, literally all my family had arranged marriages. My mom, aunts, uncle, and brother, but that thought never occurred to me. My mom did try to set me up. But, my wife and I have been together since high school.

Was it hard to portray someone with an Indian accent?

Indian accents are portrayed with such negative influence because they are used as a comedy vehicle. It always made my skin crawl. So when they asked for an Indian accent, I didn't want to make fun of it, that's not who I am. I do know how to do it, it's in your DNA. but I really tried to lighten the accent. I tweaked it a little bit, I wanted to differentiate it from the usual negative connotations that it has in Hollywood.

Were there any fun moments while shooting for the show?

In episode 4 something happens between Prashant and Kamala and for some reason we were shooting for the entire day. They had packed all the scenes into one day. I remember going from going from lockdown to working 18 hours a day. We were filming a kissing scene and I got so nervous. Richa was telling me not to put so much pressure on myself but I couldn't help it. It was funny.

Click here to watch the full interview:

How accurate is Never Have I Ever to the life of a Desi?

I think it's accurate. I watched the show a week ago and it is a very accurate representation. The show transcends color, that's what is amazing about it. All the things that they are going to, is very relatable. I wish I had this show when I was growing up. I would not have to feel so marginalized, I would feel like I fit in. It is huge that it is out. What's great is, there is a person to represent everyone out there, that's what freaking awesome about it.

