‘I Wish I Knew Him Better’: Anna Faris Remembers Working With Matthew Perry On Friends

Anna Faris treasures all her moments in the final season of Friends where she worked with Matthew Perry. The actress, who starred in My Spy: The Eternal City, and Mom, looks back fondly on the few but memorable times when she interacted with Perry, who died suddenly last October at age 54.

She played Erica, a mum-to-be whose twins are adopted by Chandler (played by Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox). Through his own initiative, Perry invited Faris to play that part after watching Lost in Translation. Anna Faris says that she was flattered to get the opportunity to be part of this successful show.

“That was my understanding at the time. He told me that he'd seen me in Lost in Translation and he thought I was good.” Faris exclaimed. “I worked mostly with Courteney and Matthew, and they were unbelievable to me. They were so kind.”

A season of tearful goodbyes

The cast of friends experienced a lot of emotions during their final season on the show. According to Faris, they all kept crying as they finished filming the iconic series. “They were also getting pretty emotional because they were wrapping things up,” she said.

Faris recalls feeling how important her role was during that time especially when she had to deliver lines for such a popular show. She says, “I mean, it was such an intimidating idea. I mean, to give birth on Friends. Friends? The final season?”

Treasured moments

Faris feels honored even though she had just a short stint on the show which still remains loved by many fans worldwide. She also remembers how nice the cast were and how beautiful it felt being present during their last episodes.

“I wish I knew him better. It feels a little audacious for me to speak too much about somebody that I felt like I had brief interactions with, but they were wonderful and I am honored to be a part of the show,” she said.

My Spy: The Eternal City is now streaming on Prime Video, while Friends can be watched in its entirety on Max.

