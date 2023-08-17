'I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid': When Selena Gomez spoke about her 'girl crush' post The Weeknd drama

Selena Gomez showed her love for Bella Hadid on TikTok back in February. The reason why this move was so surprising to many was because the singer was speculated to have had beef with Hadid since 2017. The two were said to be not on good terms, according to onlookers. Though through her tribute, Gomez had put all that to rest, as she publicly fangirled over the model, and claimed Hadid to be her "Girl-crush." Here's what the Who Says singer said.

ALSO READ: Why is Bella Hadid being sued for her Instagram story? Here’s what we know

Selena Gomez fangirls over Bella Hadid

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram Story and TikTok to honor her "girl crush," Bella Hadid, in a post earlier this year. This came after several years since the public controversy between the two broke out, which stemmed from Gomez's relationship with Hadid's former partner, The Weeknd, in 2017. Participating in the TikTok trend at the time, called, "I am Bella Hadid" Gomez shared a post on the app. She wrote, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," as she used the Bella Hadid filter.

The 31-year-old followed up with another video in which she cheekily remarked, "My name is Selena Gomez. See? It doesn't even sound sexy." On her Instagram, she shared another story, referring to Hadid as her "girl crush." Lady Gaga commented on Gomez's post offering her reassurance that she is equally stunning. Gaga's comment read, "You look and are beautiful inside and out, one of my favorite ladies."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid lip-syncs 'somebody rescue me' sharing preppy 'back to work' TikTok amidst Lyme disease battle

The beef between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez

The controversy between Gomez and Hadid happened in 2017, during the former Disney star's relationship with The Weeknd, which began a few months after Hadid and her split in the fall of 2016. At the time, both the model and the Wizards of Waverly Place star garnered attention for unfollowing each other on Instagram. Ultimately, Selena and the Starboy singer's relationship ended in October 2017. The younger Hadid sister and Abel Makkonen rekindled their romance in July 2018 and finally broke up for good in August of next year. Presently, Hadid is in a relationship with Marc Kalman, while Gomez has been romantically linked to various people throughout the year.

Another time when people speculated that there might be some tension between the two stars was in November 2019, when Gomez left a supportive comment on one of Hadid's Instagram posts, only for Bella to subsequently delete the post. This move was noted by the Kill Them With Kindness singer's fans, who interpreted it as a move to troll Gomez. The 31-year-old even addressed the incident publicly, responding to a fan's comment about Hadid's move, saying "That sucks." Though later on Bella cleared up any rumors by straight up reaching out to the singer.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid has been going through treatment for her Lyme Disease and has received support from her big sister and the industry.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid health update: What is Lyme disease? Everything you need to know about supermodel's diagnosis