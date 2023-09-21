'I wish my album had gone as viral': Lana Del Rey reveals why she was wearing Waffle House Uniform in the viral photos; Reason EXPLAINED

Two months ago, pictures of Lana Del Rey, the Grammy-nominated singer, became really popular on the internet. People were curious why she was wearing the uniform of a local Waffle House in an Alabama town. Recently, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on September 20, Lana explained the story behind those photos. Here's what happened.

Lana Del Rey was 'thrilled' to wear a Waffle House uniform

It turns out that Lana, along with her two siblings, spent several hours at that Waffle House. The staff noticed them and kindly asked if they wanted Waffle House shirts. Lana and her siblings were excited and said yes. They were having a great time. Lana told The Hollywood Reporter, “We were on our third hour, and the servers asked, ‘Do you guys want shirts?’ ” She said, “Hell yeah! We were thrilled.”

The resulting video was incredibly short, lasting less than 10 seconds. However, once the manager of the restaurant shared the clip on Facebook and a few fans posted selfies with Lana Del Rey wearing the restaurant's uniform on various social media platforms, stories started to circulate. Everyone started to wonder was it part of a music video? Was she on a writing journey? Was she changing her career? These questions were debated for nearly a week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lana Del Rey simply had connections to the small town where the Waffle House was located. She easily made friends and, like anyone who enjoys breakfast food and American culture, knew that a diner was a great place to spend time and relax. There was no grand plan or hidden agenda; she was just being herself and enjoying some downtime in a cozy diner.

Lana expresses shock at the viral photos

According to Hollywood Report, Lana also shared a sweet moment during her visit. She recalled, “This guy, a regular, comes in every day and orders two things, so they were like, ‘Just go get it for him!’ I brought him a Coke. No ice. And an empty cup." Despite being a famous singer known worldwide, Lana was surprised that the Waffle House photos went viral. She lamented, “I wish my album had gone viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!’ (Laughing.) I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?'”

Lana talked about her music career, mentioning her recent album released in March 2023 called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. She said her fans understand her better now than they did when she first started her career. Lana also mentioned her collaboration with Taylor Swift on the song Snow on the Beach and gave credit to Jack Antonoff, who helped her music evolve into something different and special.

