'I wish Taylor Swift...': Olivia Wilde slammed for tweet on singer 'dating' Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has always had an intriguing dating life. Having dated the who's who of the entertainment world, Taylor's currently rumored to be dating Kansas City Chiefs tight Travis Kelce. One way or the other, the couple finds themselves making headlines. In the newest update, Swifties, dedicated fans of Taylor Swift, are expressing their disappointment with actress Olivia Wilde following a tweet that seemed to throw shade at Taylor Swift's new romantic interest, Travis Kelce.

Olivia Wilde's tweet about Taylor Swift received mixed reactions from fans

On X (formerly Twitter), Olivia's tweet read, “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist” prompting fans to remind her of her own dating history. Some fans on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out that Olivia had previously dated Harry Styles. One user was confused, saying, “Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something.” While a second one wrote, “I get it but like also… who is Olivia Wilde to say s—t. I don’t remember harry styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.” This reference to Olivia's past relationship with Harry Styles, was mentioned since the famed musician has also dated Olivia.

While some people criticized Olivia Wilde, others found humor in her retweet. One user defended Olivia, suggesting that “Agreed, Olivia! Taylor Swift’s influence combined with a climate scientist’s passion for change could make a powerful impact,” referring to raising awareness about climate issues. It's important to note that the original tweet, initially posted by Westworld star Katja Herbers, was likely meant as a joke to highlight the lack of substantial action for the environment, particularly among celebrities. Another follower also supported saying, “Imagine the awareness they could raise together!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's budding romance

This online discussion emerged after Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, confirmed their budding romance on September 24. Swift was spotted in a VIP box with Kelce's mother, Donna, passionately supporting the football star during a game against the Chicago Bears. A week later, she was seen in the stands again, cheering for Kelce. Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, appears to be entirely smitten with the Blank Space singer, and fans are eager to see if Taylor will continue to support him at his games, as she doesn't begin the next leg of her Eras Tour until October 18. There's a possibility Swifties may see the singer in the stands again as the Chiefs take on the Minnesota Vikings.