‘I wish them all the love’: Diplo on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas amid their divorce

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Diplo had some heartfelt words for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, addressing their divorce proceedings following their four-year marriage. The DJ's connection with the couple dates back to a memorable moment in 2019 when he live-streamed their surprise Las Vegas wedding on Instagram, capturing the world's attention.

Diplo's message to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

During the show, a caller posed a question about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce, asking Diplo how he reacted to the news. In response, the 44-year-old DJ conveyed his best wishes, stating, "I wish them all the love."

The unforgettable live-streamed wedding

Diplo's connection with the couple gained widespread attention when he decided to live-stream their impromptu wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. This surprise event unfolded after the Jonas Brothers' performance at the Billboard Music Awards, catching everyone off guard, including Diplo himself. He reflected on the incident, live-streaming was a new concept, but it accidentally exposed the wedding to the public. He said "I was like, ‘This is a perfect opportunity to livestream something. I didn’t know it was a secret, so it came out in the news.” Joe Jonas said “I love Diplo. But he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live-streamed with dog face filters.”

Despite the initial surprise and Jonas' remarks about the live-streamed wedding, it's evident that there are no hard feelings between Diplo and the couple. As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner navigate the complexities of divorce, the DJ's well-wishes serve as a reminder of the genuine connections that they have.

