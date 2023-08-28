‘I won't be at the Academy Awards’: When Jada Smith wanted to boycott Oscars for diminishing dignity

In 2017, Jada Pinkett Smith questioned if ethnic minority celebrities should boycott the Oscars in the name of diversity. The star of The Matrix Reloaded, Collateral, and Magic Mike XXL voiced her dissatisfaction on Twitter about the Academy's inability to nominate non-whites for any of the major awards at next month's ceremony for the second year in a row. The hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, which was developed in 2016, had trended on Twitter once more.

Jada Pinkett Smith wanted to boycott the 2017 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith took advantage of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in 2017 to post a short clip on Facebook clarifying her decision to boycott the Academy Awards, which had just white performers nominated in the four actor and actress categories for the second year in a row.

She said, "I asked the question. Have we now arrived at a new time and place where we recognize that we can no longer beg for the love, acknowledgment, or respect of any group; that perhaps it's time to recognize that if we love, respect, and acknowledge ourselves in the same way that we ask others to do, that is the place of true power? I'm just curious."

She stated that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has the freedom to recognize and invite anyone it wants. She said, "Perhaps it is time that we pull back our resources and put them back into our communities, into our programs, and that we make programs for us that recognize us in any way we see fit, that are just as good as the so-called 'mainstream' ones, I'm not sure."

She further continued, "This is what I do. Begging for recognition, or simply asking, lessens dignity and power, and let us not forget that we are dignified and powerful people."

Despite a Golden Globes nod in an identical category, Pinkett Smith's husband, Concussion star Will Smith, who had previously been nominated for Oscars for his performances in Ali and The Pursuit of Happiness, was not among the best actor contenders.

She made it obvious in the video Monday that she didn't have a date with Oscar. She said, "At the Oscars, people of color are always welcome to present awards and even entertain, but we are rarely recognized for our artistic achievements. Should people of color abstain from participating entirely? People can only treat us as we allow. With much respect in the midst of deep disappointment, J."

Meanwhile, Smith stated to 2016 show presenter Chris Rock, "Hey Chris, I won't be there, and I won't be watching. But, my buddy, I can't think of a finer man to undertake the job this year than you."

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards Ceremony

On March 27, 2022, during comedian Chris Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature, actor Will Smith stepped onstage and smacked him across the face. The slap was in reaction to Rock's remark about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shorn head, which she had been shaving due to alopecia areata since 2021. Smith returned to his seat and yelled obscenities at Rock, who replied momentarily but continued his lecture without interruption.

Later that evening, Smith won Best Actor and apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other nominees, but not to Rock, in his acceptance speech. The next day, he apologized to Rock and the Academy on social media. Smith resigned from the Academy on April 1, fearing suspension or expulsion, and was barred from attending Academy activities for ten years, beginning April 8.

Due to federal censorship restrictions, live television broadcasts in the United States are primarily muted. Uncensored foreign footage, on the other hand, quickly became popular on social media, with one clip from the Australian broadcast being one of the most-viewed internet films in the first 24 hours. The event drew international notice and overshadowed the rest of the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett Smith was last seen in The Matrix Resurrection in 2021, and Will Smith was last seen in Disney's 2019 Aladdin, which grossed $1 billion.

