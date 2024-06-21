‘I Won’t Be Returning’: Kevin Coster Reveals He Is Not Coming Back For Yellowstone’s Season 5 Part 2

For the fans of Yellowstone, Kevin Costner had an update that he recently shared on his social media. While the hits series makes its return to the screens for its fifth season’s second part, it looks like someone important won't be able to make it.

Let’s learn what the Oscar winner has to say about his character in the Paramount Network hit.

Kevin Costner about his return to Yellowstone

While the fans of Yellowstone have been excited to see their favorite series coming back for its remaining season, they came across a heartbreak recently. Kevin Costner who plays the character of John Dutton revealed that he won't be reprising his role, for the remainder of the hit series’ season.

Taking to Instagram, he uploaded a video that addressed the second half of season 5.

In the clip, the actor could be heard saying that after a long gap of almost a “year and a half” while working on his film Horizon, and while giving thoughts to his return to Yellowstone, he is "not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future.”

In the video, Costner could even be heard stating that the series “really changed" him. He mentioned, "I loved it, and I know you loved it,” however, he continued, “I won't be returning,” revealing he won't return to his acclaimed role in the hit series.

Meanwhile, while concluding his message, the film producer stated, “I'll see you at the movies.”

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

Kevin Costner’s John Dutton III was seen in the famous Western series for four and a half seasons. He carried the character on his shoulder from 2018 to 2022.

Alongside Costner, other great stars in the series are Ryan Bingham, and Hassie Harrison along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, as well as Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and more.

While the first part of season 5 of Yellowstone aired from November 2022 to January 2023, the audience along with the creators had to wait for the writer's strike to end, to begin their remaining season.

The second part of the aforementioned season was at first scheduled to be released in November 2023. However, the network announced that the fans will have to wait another year for its return.

Talking to PEOPLE, Kevin Costner stated that he had kept the show on his priority for more than a year. While he was waiting for the scripts and schedule, he didn't receive any update related to the show.

Yellowstone returns to TV on November 10.

