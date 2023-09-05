'I work when my daughter is with her dad': Gigi Hadid speaks on co-parenting Khai with Zayn Malik, calls herself 'crazy'

Gigi Hadid recently talked about how she manages her time while taking care of her little girl. She recently spoke to NET-A-PORTER about her job as a creative director for her brand, Guest in Residence. Gigi, 28, discussed how she balances her work with being a mom to her 3-year-old daughter, Khai. Here’s what the Model revealed.

Gigi Hadid talked about co-parenting with Zyan Malik

She explained that being a parent means you have to plan things carefully, especially when you share parenting with your ex like she does with Zayn Malik. Gigi said, “I think when you are a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time, I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have." She stressed the importance of choosing fulfilling jobs to fill that time.

Gigi mentioned that she sometimes takes on a lot of work on those days, even if it makes her feel a bit overwhelmed. The model said, "The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me. I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days. I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it."

In her interview, Gigi also shared that she's been rediscovering her old hobbies while spending time with Khai, including ceramics and crocheting. The mother shared a funny story about her recent six-hour flight to Los Angeles. During the flight, she spent her time crocheting a unicorn for Khai, and she couldn't help but laugh when she looked at the result, saying,"It's just a blob with a horn and eyes. It’s hilarious.” Khai has also been involved in Gigi's work and has acted as a "fit model" for Guest in Residence's upcoming kids' collection. Khai and her best friend have fun trying on dresses in the office, and then they often go for a treat at the donut store.

ALSO READ: ‘I think she’s going to have to swing the other way’: When Sophie Turner wanted her Game of Thrones character Sansa to end up with ‘probably Margaery’

Gigi and Zayn’s relationship as parents

Gigi and Zayn had a complicated relationship, and there was a troubling incident in 2021 when Zayn had a physical altercation with Gigi's mother, Yolanda. He faced charges of harassment but later decided not to contest them to protect Khai's privacy. Both Gigi and Zayn have chosen to amicably co-parent their daughter, and they have not publicly discussed the incident further.

Advertisement

Despite their split in October 2021 following the incident with Yolanda, Gigi and Zayn have focused on raising Khai together, and they've naturally settled into their roles as parents. Zayn has even mentioned how becoming a father has brought joy and color back into his life, and his main goal is to be a good example for Khai.

ALSO READ: Lili Reinhart addresses Sydney Sweeney red-carpet rumors with a selfie, says 'We'll be over here..'