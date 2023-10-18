'I worry that everybody will...': Revisit the time Jennifer Lawrence got candid about her deepest fears; said 'people will start hating...'

Jennifer Lawrence, a beloved and accomplished actress, has had her fair share of the limelight and success. Her journey to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary, marked by an Oscar win and several other esteemed accolades. However Lawrence revealed that this immense celebrity status brought along an unexpected fear – the fear of losing public approval and the fear that people might get annoyed by her.

Jennifer Lawrence on being struck by fear

Jennifer Lawrence's meteoric rise in Hollywood brought her not just fame but also a new set of insecurities. In a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey for The Hollywood Reporter , the superstar revealed her overwhelming sense of fear which she experienced after winning the Academy award.

She explained, “You’re immediately hit with fear. Or at least I was. I had been climbing and working and fighting, and I remember last year just getting hit with fear. All of a sudden it was, “They’re going to get sick of me.” That’s when all my insecurity came. I’ve been probably more insecure after last year, and I don’t know if that’s just a feeling of: I’ve got more to lose, I have more people to disappoint. I don’t know how to explain it.”

Jennifer Lawrence is worried about being hated by the public

Jennifer Lawrence's deepest concern about her fame transcends the fear of losing her fanbase. In an interview with Vanity Fair , she shared that she is apprehensive that one day people might start hating her because they will find her annoying. The superstar not only expressed her fears with all honesty but also apologized to the public if they found her annoying.

“I guess my main worry is that people will start hating what I hate about myself. I worry that everybody will think I am really annoying and just want me to shut up. Which would make so much sense because I annoy myself . . . I guess I want people to know that if they are annoyed with me, I get it, it’s totally cool. Please forgive me,” Lawrence shared.

Jennifer Lawrence's openness about her fears and insecurities is surely relatable to many. Her honesty serves as a reminder that even the most accomplished ones have their good share of fears.

