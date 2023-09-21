‘I would be the guy that cleans up’: Tom Hanks on his desire to be part of lunar mission

Tom Hanks, renowned for his portrayal of American astronaut Jim Lovell in the iconic 1995 film Apollo 13, is channeling his passion for space travel into reality. The 67-year-old actor recently shared his aspiration to participate in a lunar mission while promoting his immersive exhibition, The Moonwalkers, in London. In a candid conversation with The Telegraph, Hanks revealed his willingness to take on any task for a chance to venture into space, highlighting his commitment to both service and entertainment.

Tom Hanks: The space enthusiast

During discussions surrounding his immersive exhibition, The Moonwalkers, Hanks enthusiastically declared his readiness to be a part of a lunar mission. He expressed a strong desire to contribute by serving food, sharing humor, and engaging fellow travelers with captivating stories. In his own words, "I would like to be the guy in charge of serving food and making jokes to and from the moon." He added, “If there was room, I would be the guy that cleans up, makes jokes, tells stories and keeps everybody entertained.”

A Glimpse into The Moonwalkers

Hanks, in collaboration with BAFTA-nominated writer and director Christopher Riley, presents The Moonwalkers, an immersive film that delves into the stories of the Apollo missions. Beyond his on-screen role, Hanks conducted interviews with astronauts participating in the NASA Artemis program. He commended the program for its equitable gender representation, marking a historic shift towards gender inclusivity in space exploration. Hanks's enthusiasm for the future of space travel and his admiration for the Artemis team's diversity shines through in his conversations, particularly when discussing the upcoming Artemis-II mission.

Tom Hanks's passion for space and commitment to the immersive medium are evident in his promotion of The Moonwalkers. As he navigates both the world of cinema and real-world space exploration, Hanks's desire to contribute to a lunar mission in any capacity echoes his profound fascination with the cosmos.

