'I would be too worried about': Chris Evans once revealed why he isn't returning to Marvel post Avenger: Endgame success

Chris Evans, celebrated for his portrayal of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the MCU, has been candid about his reservations regarding a return to the superhero franchise. Despite the anticipation among fans for his potential comeback, Evans expressed concerns about the timing and reasons behind revisiting the character.

Chris Evans on protecting Steve Rogers' legacy

Evans has consistently emphasized his attachment to the character of Captain America and his desire to preserve the legacy he created in the MCU. He acknowledged feeling "precious" and "protective" of the character, which played a pivotal role in his career. This emotional connection has contributed to his hesitancy regarding a potential return.

Chris Evans on timing and other stories

During an interview discussing his upcoming movie Ghosted on Apple TV+, Evans addressed the question of returning as Captain America. He explained that any return would have to be for the "right reasons" and "right timing." He noted that it currently "feels a little too soon" given the presence of Anthony Mackie as the current Captain America and the existence of other untold stories in the MCU. Evans expressed concern about tarnishing the character's conclusion as portrayed in "Avengers: Endgame."

Chris Evans' reservations about returning to the MCU as Captain America stem from his deep connection to the character and his desire to protect its legacy. While he hasn't ruled out a return entirely, he emphasizes that the timing and storytelling reasons must align. Evans' respect for the character's journey and his cautious approach suggest that any potential return would be well-considered and significant. As fans speculate about the future of Captain America in the MCU, Evans' thoughtful perspective adds anticipation to the possibility of seeing him once again don the iconic shield in a future Marvel project, making it a meaningful continuation of Steve Rogers' story.

