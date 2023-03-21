‘I would do anything with him’, Alicia Silverstone on working with Brendan Fraser again after his Oscar win

During the Clueless reunion panel at the 90s Con on Sunday, Alicia Silverstone recalled working with Brendan Fraser in 1999 film Blast from the Past.

Alicia Silverstone and Brendan Fraser had earlier worked together in Blast from Past which was directed by Hugh Wilson. The story follows the life of Adam (played by Fraser) who steps outside the world for the first time in 35 years after spending his life in a nuclear fallout shelter with his parents. As Adam tries to adapt in the world he meets Eve (played by Silverstone).

Here is what Silverstone has to say about working with Fraser on a potential new movie.

Alicia Silverstone on working with Brendan Fraser again

At the Clueless reunion panel, one of the fans asked whether Silverstone will be interested in doing a sequel to the Blast from the Past, to which the actress replied that she would do anything with Brendan. She says, ’It was so much fun’.

The Clueless actress said that she saw Brendan Fraser after his Oscar win and he was very cute. Brendan Fraser recently won the Oscar 2023 for Best Actor category for his performance in The Whale. Alicia Silverstone continued that, ‘He talked in his speech about how we all go through this really hard time and you have to grow and it's part of life that you struggle and then look what happened to him!’. Therefore, Silverstone is happy to work with Brendan Fraser again.

Brendan Fraser’s Oscar win

For his performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser won 95th Academy Award for the Best Actor. He looked visibly overwhelmed during the announcement and thanked everyone who helped him get to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre during his acceptance speech. Fraser also thanked director Darren Aronofsky who gave him this creative opportunity.

