'I would fantasize about...': Lena Heady reveals her dream ending for her Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister

Lena Headey is in the same boat as the Game of Thrones fans. The actress revealed in a recent interview that she had hoped for a different ending than the one she got for her character. For the unversed, Lena's Cersei met a brutal end at the end of the hit series. Many fans were not just dissatisfied with her demise, but also with the overall finale of the show left many wanting something more. Here's what Headey had to say.

Lena Headey's dream ending for Cersei Lannister

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress opened up about her famous GOT character. When she was asked if she ever thought of her character's "ideal storyline," she revealed, "I think all of us did, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself." Reportedly the 50-year-old would cook up a headcanon alongside her co-star Maisie Williams, where the two's characters would get to face off.

She explained, "And Maisie Williams and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime." Williams' character, Arya Stark had the power to disguise herself physically as someone else aka a faceless man. Lena added, "That was our dream. But they [the writers] made different choices."

ALSO READ: 'And yeah, was I annoyed...': When Emilia Clarke voiced her thoughts on the Game of Thrones ending

How was Cersei Lannister's actual end?

Cersei had undoubtedly been one of the most evil villains of the show, throughout its 8 season run, and by the last chapter of this story, she was unarguably, the biggest antagonist of the story. Her end, or perhaps her death was one of the most anticipated things, as the last episode aired. Lannister died in the arms of her brother, lover, and father of her children, Jamie [Nikolaj Coster-Waldau]. The two met their demise buried under rubble and brick, as Daenerys Targaryen [Emilia Clarke] went full mad queen tearing down King's Land on her last dragon, Drogon.

Meanwhile, Lena doesn't hold anything against the showrunners. Reportedly there was a time when she did question exactly why things went down as they did in the finale season. But she admitted that "in hindsight" she "understands" the choices made by the showrunners.

ALSO READ: ‘I think she’s going to have to swing the other way’: When Sophie Turner wanted her Game of Thrones character Sansa to end up with ‘probably Margaery’