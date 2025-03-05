'I Would Get Crushed With...' Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Health Problems And Over-Drinking Amid LA Fires

Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, recently shared a candid health update, revealing how she turned to alcohol during the Los Angeles fires in January. The Hollywood star, known for her wellness brand Goop, discussed her struggles with menopause and anxiety, emphasizing the impact of stress and alcohol on her symptoms.

During an episode of her Goop podcast, Paltrow admitted, "I'm really in the thick of it right now, so I'm all over the place." She explained that while her menopause symptoms are usually under control, the stress of the January wildfires led her to drink excessively. "I think I drank every night. I was medicating," she revealed.

Paltrow noted that, under normal circumstances, she drinks sparingly—perhaps one drink per week. However, the fires significantly disrupted her well-being, causing her symptoms to spiral. "It was the first time I really noticed causation in that way," she admitted.

In addition to drinking, Paltrow has also struggled with insomnia since entering menopause, something she never experienced before. "I've always been a real sleeper," she shared. "But then I would wake up and get crushed with anxiety. I would think about every mistake I've ever made, every person's feelings I ever hurt, and I would be up for six hours."

Advertisement

Guest expert Dr. Mary Clare Haver joined the conversation, explaining that perimenopause is a "zone of hormonal chaos," making symptoms unpredictable. Paltrow agreed, stating, "I feel like I've been in it for years."

Beyond sharing her struggles, Paltrow emphasized the importance of open discussions about menopause. "I started asking my friends at dinner, 'This is happening to me. Is it happening to you?'" she said. "For some reason, when it comes to this phase of life, it’s treated as something shameful, but it shouldn’t be."

During the fires, Paltrow also expressed her "deep grief" for those affected and highlighted her company’s $2 million donation to aid victims.

Advertisement

Paltrow continues to advocate for more open conversations about menopause and the realities women face. "If we’re lucky, we live to go through perimenopause," she said. "And someday, I’ll be in menopause. I’m looking forward to understanding what that means and the gifts that come along with it."