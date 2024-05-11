'I Would Just Write It Down': Resurfaced Video Of Gisele Bundchen Explaining The Correct Pronunciation Of Her First Name Goes Viral Online

Amidst her global stardom, the challenge of correctly pronouncing Gisele Bündchen's name persists. Recently, a rediscovered clip from a 2005 appearance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien has reignited discussions, revealing the supermodel's long-standing quest to set the record straight.

Linguistic Battles with Gisele Bündchen's name

Gisele Bündchen's Struggle with Name Mispronunciations Reflecting on her early days as a model in the United States, Bündchen recounts the frequent mispronunciations of her Portuguese name, exacerbated by language barriers. Despite her attempts to convey the correct pronunciation, the misinterpretations persisted, leading her to adopt a pragmatic approach.

In Portuguese, Gisele Bündchen's name is pronounced like "Gisele-y," with a long vowel "e" at the end. However, in Brazil, the "e" is pronounced like an "I," while in English-speaking countries, the last part of her name is often silent. This led to frequent confusion, with casting directors failing to recognize her during job check-ins. Despite her efforts to correct people, Bündchen eventually resorted to simply writing her name down. She humorously conceded, "So, whatever, it was Gisele in the end, I guess. Call me whatever you feel like."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gisele Bündchen's Humorous Language Encounters

Beyond her name, Bündchen shares humorous anecdotes of language mishaps during her transition to American culture. While living with other models, Gisele Bündchen faced not only mispronunciations of her name but also fell victim to a language prank. Her apartment mates convinced her that "a—hole" was a term of endearment, leading to embarrassing encounters with her doorman and colleagues.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Insider Reveals Tom Brady Called Gisele Bundchen to Apologize After Roast Jokes ‘Offended’ and ‘Hurt’ Her