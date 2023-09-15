'I would literally have these horrible things going...': When Carrie Underwood opened up about her struggles with 3 miscarriages

Carrie Underwood is not only one of the biggest country stars, she's also one of the most famous musicians in the world. She her win in the American Idol in 2005, and she has released one hit after another, setting and breaking her own records with each passing year. But even the most successful people have their own personal struggles to deal with and from the looks of it Underwood had one uphill battle in 2017 and early 2018, as she had to struggle with multiple miscarriages.

Carrie Underwood had 3 miscarriages

In 2018, Understood appeared for an in-depth interview with Tracy Smith from CBS News, while chatting about her music, and life in general, they arrived at a sensitive topic. When questioned about the title track of her Cry Pretty album, the singer got candid about her struggles. She revealed, "Here we go. Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn't how I imagined it. I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant in early 2017, and didn't work out."

ALSO READ: 35 Carrie Underwood Hairstyles You Must Try for a Stunning Look

ALSO READ: From Flab to Fab: Carrie Underwood’s Weight Loss Journey

At first, Underwood tried to keep a positive outlook, saying, "In the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.'" But sadly enough, even when she got pregnant in the spring again, and "it didn't work out." But unfortunately, the battle wasn't over yet, as she was with child for a third time, but ended up miscarrying it again.

Carrie admitted that going on interviews, and writing her songs, helped her feel better during those times. She added, "Cause I would literally have these horrible things going on in my life, and then have to go smile and, like, do some interviews or, like, do a photo shoot or something, you know? So it was just kind of, like, therapeutic."

Carrie Underwood talks about being angry after her miscarriages

The then 37-year-old explained that she's always been "afraid to be angry." The reason being that the Before He Cheats singer had always considered herself to be "blessed." She continued, " I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No." But she admitted, that she "got angry."

Reportedly she recalled "sobbing" as she snuggled her firstborn one night. The Oklahoma-born singer said, "And I was like, 'Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fortunately, it all worked out for her in the end as she welcomed her second son, Jacob Bryan Fisher, into the world in 2019 with her husband Mike Fisher. And recently little Jacob turned 4, as his mother celebrated the occasion on Instagram.

ALSO READ: CMA Fest 2023: Where and how to watch country music concert special? Streaming details, performances, and more