‘I Would Love It’: Chris Pratt Teases DC Universe Role After Meeting Superman: Legacy Director James Gunn

Chris Pratt would “love” to join the DCU!

Recently, the Garfield actor visited the Superman: Legacy set, and director James Gunn took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture. In a candid interview, Pratt was asked about the picture and his potential to join the DCU. The actor who made his MCU debut with Guardians of the Galaxy said he’d be down for the crossover!

Following his recent visit to the Superman: Legacy set, TMZ asked the actor about his interest in joining the other superhero universe. And without hesitation, Pratt declared, “Yes, of course.” He added there’s “always a chance” for him to take the franchise leap if the opportunity arrives.

However, he wasn’t explicit about what character he would like to reprise. “I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide,” he said. “If it could fit into my schedule and it made sense, I would love it.”

Pratt is already beloved in the Marvel universe for playing Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. He talked about crossing over the franchise with utmost respect for his superhero character from the other universe.

“Of course, I love playing Star-Lord, and hopefully, there’s a chance that I can come back.” He mentioned feeling blessed to be considered for any of these iconic roles, and if fans want, he’d love to do more of it.

James Gunn interested in casting Marvel actors in DC projects

Earlier this month, Gunn shared a picture of Pratt on the set of Superman: Legacy and captioned it, “Always nice to have friends visiting the set.” The director and The Tomorrow War actor’s collaboration dates back to the first Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014, directed by Gunn, followed by the sequels, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Although Gunn and Pratt are close, that’s not why he would cast him in a DCU film. The director revealed he is open to casting actors from the Marvel franchise in DC projects.

In an interview with Empire, he revealed that the crossover is more likely now since he is in charge. “I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun,” he added. Since the confession, Gunn has been in talks with Pratt’s Guardians co-star Pom Klementieff about playing a “specific character” in the DCU.

