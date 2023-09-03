'I would love to have a family...': Jake Gyllenhaal on having kids in future; opens up about 5-year-old relationship with Jeanne Cadieu

After succeeding with sparkling colors in the world of acting, actor Jake Gyllenhaal is all set to enter the world of children's literature with his debut book, The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles. And this was the first time that he took to the public platform to share his experience of writing a book from the perspective of an uncle. He was clear to mention that the inspiration behind this venture comes from his close bond with sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughters, Ramona (16) and Gloria (11), whom he considers family. Here is what the actor had to say about his new launch.

Jake talks about extending the family

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Jake Gyllenhaal expressed his desire to have a family of his own, emphasizing the importance of family connections and relationships. He spoke warmly about his nieces, describing their connection as "one of the most important" in his life. The Spider-man actor has also been in a private five-year relationship with French model Jeanne Cadieu. Reflecting on their journey together, he stressed the importance of growth, listening, and openness in a successful relationship, stating that it's not much different from any relationship when it works.

In context with extending his family, he only said that he gets inspired everytime he sees his sister's family. In turn, he also hopes to have a family like this someday. “I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud,” Gyllenhaal said in the interview with PEOPLE in this week's issue, calling his relationship with the girls "one of the most important in my life.”

More about Jake's new book

As per PEOPLE, Gyllenhaal's children's book tells the story of a rule-following uncle who learns to appreciate his artistic nephew through magical intervention. The underlying message in the book is about understanding and being seen for who we truly are, a theme that Jake sees as fundamental to any lasting relationship. It will be interesting to see what the unanimous review of his book turns out to be. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates on this right here.

