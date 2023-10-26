'I would never forgive myself': When Matthew Perry revealed struggle with drug addiction and crush on all female co-stars on FRIENDS

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Hollywood star Matthew Perry had a challenging time working on Friends for a few seasons due to his drug addiction. The 17 Again actor opened up about his struggle in his memoir after all these years. Here's what he said;

Matthew Perry revealed about his drug addiction

Matthew Perry once faced personal struggles with addiction to drugs and alcohol during the height of his fame in Friends. He admitted that although he "never" took alcohol to work with him, he would often show up on set feeling "blindly hungover."

Matthew Perry confessed in a clip from his past interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC News, "Early on yes, and I made a rule that I would never drink or take anything at work. I would never do that, but I would show up blindly hungover. Like shaking."

Despite his personal battles, Perry loved his role as Chandler. He mentioned, "I loved Chandler, I loved the show. And I knew 'Remember this because it's going to be the best time of your life.' And I knew I would never forgive myself if I messed this up." He achieved sobriety several years ago and has opened up about his addiction struggles in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

In the book, Perry revealed that readers would be "surprised" to learn just how "bad" his struggles had been and how close he came to losing his life. He stated, "I think they'll be surprised at how bad it got at certain times and how close to dying I came. I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn't surprise anybody. And that's a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn't matter if you're successful or not successful, the disease doesn't care."

Matthew Perry had a crush on all female Friends co-stars

The 54-year-old actor, who worked alongside Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox, once joked that it was nearly impossible not to be attracted to his female co-stars. However, it proved tricky for him to act alongside them because his character didn't share the same romantic feelings.

Matthew Perry recalled, "How can you not have a crush on Jenny, Courteney (Cox), and Lisa (Kudrow)? So it made it kinda difficult to go to work because I had to pretend I didn't have these (crushes)." per femalefirst.co.uk.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

