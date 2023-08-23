I would probably choose Kanye over anyone': When Dua Lipa received death threats from Taylor Swift fans for her opinion

Dua Lipa once found herself in the midst of a tempest of furious comments and even received a barrage of death threats, all courtesy of the fiercely devoted Taylor Swift fans, lovingly known as Swifties. The narrative began innocently enough when Dua Lipa innocuously expressed her preference for Kanye West over the beloved Taylor Swift. When Dua Lipa playfully chose Kanye in a quiz, it was like dropping a musical bomb! Fans were left with raised eyebrows and surprised gasps. Who knew a simple quiz could create such uproar?

How did Swifties respond to Dua Lipa favoring Kanye West over Taylor Swift?

Interestingly, fans thought that Lipa loves Swift because the singer was once spotted donning a Taylor Swift Speak Now Tour T-shirt during her soundcheck. But when the New rules' singer chose Kanye over swift, it made Swifties lose their state of mind.

ALSO READ: How much Scooter Braun made from Taylor Swift's catalog? Find out

The reaction was like a lightning bolt – fast and fierce. Taylor Swift's passionate fan base swarmed across social media to show their discontent. They flooded Dua Lipa's profiles with snake emojis, turning her online world into a reptilian jungle. The tension escalated to the point where not-so-friendly messages and, shockingly, even death threats were flung her way, creating a storm that nobody saw coming.

ALSO READ: Why is Dua Lipa facing lawsuit 'again' over her hit song Levitating? EXPLAINED

Advertisement

New Rules' singer comeback and response

In an attempt to provide clarity and context to her seemingly divisive choice, Dua Lipa spoke out in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2016. She sought to explain that her preference wasn't fueled by the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Instead, she emphasized that her choice was informed by her deep-rooted appreciation for hip-hop music, a genre closely associated with Kanye West.

The singer elaborated, stating, "I wasn't thinking about their beef. I was thinking about their music, and Taylor is amazing, but I'm such a hip-hop fan that I would probably choose Kanye over anyone,"

ALSO READ: Dua Lipa's Barbie track 'Dance the Night' Music Video a Hint to Her Next Album? DEETS inside