‘I would probably…’: Khloé Kardashian reveals if someone betrayed her daughter True like Tristan Thompson she would do THIS; Details inside

Khloé Kardashian is one of the sisters from the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan. She is one of the kindest and toughest of the five sisters. With her unmatched wit, Khloé is one of my favorites. But not everything is as easy in Kardashian’s life as it appears to be. She has dealt with some of the worst heartbreak and betrayal situations in her life. Now, after handling herself with grace, reality TV star Khloé Kardashian revealed that if anything did something similar to what Tristan Thompson did with her, she wouldn’t hesitate to castrate that person.

Khloé Kardashian revealed she would do this to a person who betrayed True, like Tristan Thompson

If history repeats itself, Khloé Kardashian may be prepared to take action. As per People, in a sneak peek for next Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the Good American co-founder said that if her daughter True suffered a betrayal as she did with ex-Tristan Thompson, she would take matters into her own hands.

The Kardashian star said while talking to her best friend Malika Haqq, "If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did, I would probably castrate them and smile while doing it."

The remark comes after the NBA player, 32, expressed concern on a recent episode of the Hulu series that his children may feel embarrassed that he’s their father because of his prior errors.

Khloé Kardashian once opened up about her past with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a romantic start and even got pregnant with their first child in 2018. But during the last months of pregnancy, Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Speaking of betrayal, here's what Khloé said.

As per People, Khloé admitted in a confessional that "what happened between Tristan and me was not some minor incident. It was a tremendous event that was a really horrific experience for me in my life, and I will never forget it. But I'm so proud that I'm able to be kind and mature and show my children that mommy and daddy can coexist and be co-parents."

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids together: daughter True and son Tatum.

