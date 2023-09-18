'I would rather continue to get my heart broken than..': When Selena Gomez opened up about breakup with Justin Bieber and 'worse possible heartbreak'

Selena Gomez's relationship with Justin Bieber has been one of the most explosive and talked about all throughout their eight-year run. The two dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 but the chatter related to them still continues on the Internet. While Bieber married model Hailey Baldwin the same year he and Gomez broke up, the latter is currently single and happy. But the former Disney star went through a really low phase after the split.

She has time and again talked about the depression and anxiety she has undergone due to heartbreak as well as her health issues. For the unversed, Gomez was diagnosed with lupus and even underwent a kidney transplant a few years back. In November 2022, Gomez spoke about the "worst possible heartbreak" she went through after her "super public" breakup.

When Selena Gomez opened up about breakup with Justin Bieber

During her appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast last year, the Only Murders in the Building star talked about finding romance and now letting heartbreak affect her ability to love. "I feel like giving myself completely to something is just the best way I can love," Gomez explained referring to her health and relationships. "I still believe, and I still hope, I hope for love, and I hope for healing, and I hope for change. And I never wanna lose that," she then added.

The actress said there are days when she feels so far away from this thought process. "But I would rather continue to get my heart broken than to not feel at all," she continued. Gomez disclosed that after the super public breakup, she wanted to take control over the narrative and the greatest gift she got was being honest with people, sharing her story, and knowing she was enough. Gomez divulged she is grateful for her past because it made her stronger.

Selena Gomez on there being a 'blessing in the breaking'

"I always say that there's a blessing in the breaking and every moment that you encounter in your life, even if it's just road rage as simple as that to maybe losing someone that you love," the Wizards of Waverly Place actress expressed. She proceeded to explain there's no perfect way to heal or deal with something. Gomez concluded by saying she thinks of how to turn losing someone she dearly loved into celebrating them and the great things they gave her.

